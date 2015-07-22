WASHINGTON: Indian-American Bobby Jindal is unlikely to figure in the first Republican presidential debate on August 6 as his national poll ratings has kept him out of the list of popular top 10 candidates so far.

Top Republican presidential contenders have begun preparations for their maiden GOP debate on August 6 to be hosted by the Fox News, which has announced that only those figuring in first 10 of the average of recent polls would be invited. As of now the lead is taken by billionaire Donald Trump followed by Jeb Bush, former Florida Governor.

In none of the opinion polls so far, Jindal has figured in the top 10 list, as his national popularity rating has been hovering around two-three per cent. Politico yesterday reported that Bobby Jindal and Rick Santorum are among the two major candidates who are out of the first Republican debate. Jindal might get a chance only if he makes a significant improvement in his national polls or popularity of those in the bottom of top 10 falls down.

Bush, who is leading in raising maximum amount of money so far, yesterday launched a debate watch party. "Today we're officially launching our first Debate Watch Party contest where we'll fly one lucky winner on an all-expense paid trip to Cleveland to attend our first Debate Watch Party," Bush said in an email to his supporter.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Texas Governor Rick Perry are the closest to being knocked out of the debate along with Jindal. Meanwhile, Jindal continued with his relentless campaign in Iowa.

On the campaign trail, Jindal said the Secretary of State, John Kerry, is either lying or incompetent for continually arguing that he never pushed for anytime, anywhere inspections in Iran.

In his remarks, Jindal said that a foreign policy of peace through strength is what the US need to restore America's standing on the world stage, and alleged the Obama Administration's policy of appeasement has never worked and is shameful.