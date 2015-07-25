Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (back C) attend an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015 | REUTERS

ATHENS: Talks between Greece and its European creditors on a third bailout worth Euro 86 billion have been delayed owing to logistical problems.

The BBC quoted Greek and European Commission officials, as saying that talks would be held in the coming days.

Separately, Greece has formally submitted a request for a new loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a letter to IMF chief Christine Lagarde dated July 23, but released to the public on Friday, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos wrote that Athens was "seeking a new loan".

Greece had initially planned not to ask the IMF for more funds, reports say.

Greek MPs have approved tough new conditions set by the EU lenders for talks on the bailout.

It is unclear when IMF officials will be joining the negotiations.

The Washington-based IMF wants Greece's debt burden to be reduced to a level it considers "sustainable", but it faces resistance from reluctant European partners.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has so far survived a challenge from party MPs on the issue of the austerity measures that he has introduced to get the Greek economy back on track.