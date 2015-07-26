MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistani officials today accused Indian troops of killing a civilian in "unprovoked firing" in the disputed Kashmir region.

The latest incident took place overnight in Chirikot sector on the Line of Control(LoC), the region's de facto border, Pakistan's military said in a statement today.

"A civilian Muhammad Waseem who was severely injured due to unprovoked firing by Indians on LoC in Chirikot sector yesterday has embraced shahadat (martyrdom) this morning," it said.

Waseem was taken to a military hospital in the garrison city of Rawalpindi but he succumbed to the bullet injury in his neck, it added.

Abdul Raoof, a police official in the area, confirmed the incident and told AFP that Waseem was grazing his cattle in his village when he was hit by a bullet fired by Indian troops.

India and Pakistan often accuse each other of violating a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Last week too, Islamabad accused India of a breach of their ceasefire after reporting the death of four civilians in cross-border shelling in Kashmir.