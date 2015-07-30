COLUMBIA: A man was shot and killed during clashes between the Venezuelan national guard and merchants moving goods into Colombia, prompting authorities to shutter the main border crossing between the two countries.

The long and largely remote border between the South American neighbors has a long history of smuggling, illegal gang operations and smuggling.

"One of the injured arrived at the Villa del Rosario Hospital and regrettably has died there," said police spokesman Jaime Barrera in Cucuta, Colombia.

The main crossing nearby was closed after the incident.

It was not immediately clear on which side of the border the deadly incident took place. Barrera said it appeared to have been on the Venezuelan side.

About 150 people who work in the small trader business moving goods across the border protested at the border crossing, he added.

Venezuela blames Colombia in part for the shortages in its country.

The socialist government in Caracas steeply subsidizes basic consumer goods.

Their very low price compared to real market prices makes them a hugely popular target for acquisition in Venezuela and sale in Colombia. Many Venezuelan goods cost 10 times more in Colombia.

President Nicolas Maduro, successor to strongman Hugo Chavez, faces sinking approval ratings as oil-dependent Venezuela's economy wallows in recession.

Anti-government protests rocked Venezuela last year and Maduro's forces were widely criticized for violently quashing the unrest.