COLOMBO: A woman was killed and at least 13 others were injured, two of them very seriously, when an unidentified group, which came in two vehicles, opened fire on the supporters of Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake at the end of an election meeting at Bloemendhal Road here on Friday.

Karunanayake escaped as he had left the venue by then.

He is a candidate of the ruling United National Party (UNP) for Colombo District in the parliamentary elections to be held on August 17.

This is the first high profile violent incident in the run up to the exceptionally hard fought elections.

UNP General Secretary, Kabir Hashim, said in a statement, that the firing “clearly demonstrates the plans of those elements who reject the culture of Good Governance and who intend to win elections by unleashing terror.”

“The Commissioner of Elections up to now has been able to conduct a peaceful election campaign within the environment of Good Governance ushered in on 8th of January (when Mahinda Rajapaksa was defeated by the UNP-backed Maithripala Sirisena in the Presidential election). It has been made possible due to the clear stance of this government against acts of terror and lawlessness. We would like to emphatically state that we will not allow this type of cowardly brutal attacks to reverse the victory of Good Governance.”

The Center for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) said in a statement that there had been five incidents of use fire arms island-wide since the campaign began. There were 61 major and 261 minor incidents, it said.

Wigneswaran Opts For Neutrality

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of the Tamil-majority Northern Province and one of the leaders of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), C.V.Wigneswaran, said that he would be neutral in the elections and would not campaign for the TNA. His plea is that as CM, he is expected by all to be non-partisan.

The TNA is itself a combination of four parties of which Wigneswaran’s Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) is one. These four parties often quarrel among themselves or compete against each other to the detriment of the alliance. This is encouraged by the Sri Lankan “preferential vote system”, in which candidates of the same party compete with each other to get more “preferential votes” because who actually goes to parliament from a “party list” depends on the number of preferential votes polled.

Since Lankan elections have been deeply divisive, the Sirisena government is trying to introduce electoral reforms in the form of the 20 th. Constitutional Amendment under which the preferential vote system will be abolished.