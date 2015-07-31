KUALA LUMPUR: Unfazed by Russia's veto of a UN resolution for a tribunal, Malaysia today said it will look for other mechanisms to prosecute those responsible for downing the Malaysian Airliner flight MH17 over Ukraine that killed 298 people.

The draft resolution, introduced by Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, at the United Nations Security Council yesterday, failed to be adopted after Russia used its veto power to block the resolution.

"It is a great let down that the resolution to establish an international criminal tribunal for MH17 was not adopted.

This is a major stumbling block in our quest for justice.

"Unfortunately, a dangerous precedent has been set with this failure. Malaysia will not be deterred by this setback.

We will consider exploring other viable options," Liow said.

Liow, in his address before the vote was taken, had said it was important that the Security Council take clear and decisive action.

He said an international tribunal would send a clear message that the international community was committed to acting against those who threatened international peace and security by endangering civil aviation.

Eleven of the 15 members of the Security Council voted yesterday in favour of the resolution to set up a special tribunal to try those responsible for the downing of the Malaysian airliner on July 17, 2014 that killed all 298 people aboard.

Russia exercised its veto over the resolution which was drafted by Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine.

Angola, China and Venezuela abstained.

The resolution was supported by Britain, France and the US who suspect pro-Russian separatist rebels of shooting down the Boeing 777 with a BUK surface-to-air missile supplied by Russia.

Moscow denies involvement and blames the Ukrainian military.