DUBAI: Dubai will become the seventh leading maritime center in the world by 2020, ahead of cities such as London, New York, Tokyo, Copenhagen, and Rio de Janeiro, according to a survey.

Dubai maritime sector strategy which was launched in 2012 is centered around creating sustainable development by providing world class services, infrastructure, and business friendly regulations, said Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al-Shaibani, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai.

"This ranking new achievement confirms that the strategic objective is being met," he said.

The survey conducted by Menon Business Economics Group Menon polled around 1,600 maritime professionals and experts of 33 countries from five continents to benchmark leading maritime capitals of the world.

The world's leading maritime cities were benchmarked based on the four main maritime indicators of finance, technology, ports and logistics, and shipping, in addition to an overall assessment of the cities' competitiveness and attractiveness.

Dubai ranked 5th overall under the Ports and Logistics indicator and was named one of the five largest port operators in the world by headquarters.

"We will also aim for excellence in other key indicators such as shipping services, maritime legal expertise, maritime insurance, and competitiveness and attractiveness," said Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and President of the Dubai Maritime City Authority.