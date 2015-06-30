LONDON: Greece is threatening to sue the EU institutions and seek a court injunction to block the country's expulsion from the euro and stop a suffocation of the banking system.

"The Greek government will make use of all our legal rights," said Yanis Varoufakis, the finance minister.

"We are taking advice and will certainly consider an injunction at the European Court of Justice," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"The EU treaties make no provision for euro exit and we refuse to accept it. Our membership is not negotiable."

The defiant stand came as Europe's major powers warned in the bluntest terms that Greece will be forced out of monetary union if voters reject austerity and reform demands in a shock referendum on Sunday.

"What is at stake is whether or not Greeks want to stay in the eurozone or want to take the risk of leaving," said French president Francois Hollande.

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's vice-chancellor, said that the Greek people should have no illusions about the choice before them.

"It must be crystal-clear what is at stake," he said. "At the core, it is a yes or no to remaining in the eurozone."

Chancellor Angela Merkel - standing next to him after an emergency meeting of party leaders - was more oblique, but the message was much the same. She insisted that the eurozone cannot yield to any one country. "If principles are not upheld, the euro will fail," Ms Merkel said.

The refusal to hold out an olive branch to Greece more or less guaranteed that it would not repay a euros 1.6bn loan to the International Monetary Fund today, potentially setting off a domino effect of cross-default clauses and the biggest sovereign bankruptcy in history.

Any request for an injunction against EU bodies at the European Court would be an unprecedented development, further complicating the crisis.

Greek officials said they were seriously considering suing the European Central Bank for freezing emergency liquidity for the Greek banks at euros 89bn.

It turned down a request from Athens for a euros 6bn increase to keep pace with deposit flight.

This effectively pulled the plug on the Greek banking system, in what the ruling Syriza party claimed was a breach of the ECB's legal duty to maintain financial stability. "How can they justify setting off a run on the Greek banking system?" asked one official.

Mr Varoufakis said that Greece had enough liquidity to keep going until the referendum, but he acknowledged that capital controls introduced over the weekend were making life difficult for Greek companies. Money was being rationed by an emergency payments committee made up of the key agencies and the banks. "We are having to prioritise spending," Mr Varoufakis said.

The one-week closure of the Greek banks and the drastic escalation of the crisis over the weekend caught investors by surprise. Most had assumed that a deal was in the works.

European leaders insisted there was no longer serious risk from contagion now that the bail-out fund - the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - was in place and the ECB had full power to act as a lender of last resort, if necessary by buying the bonds of vulnerable states on a mass scale.

The lack of concern was not shared by the US Treasury or Federal Reserve.

In Britain, George Osborne, the Chancellor, warned that Grexit could be traumatic. "I don't think anyone should underestimate the impact of a Greek exit from the euro," he said.

The stand-off between Greece and the creditor powers had become personal. "Goodwill has evaporated," said Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission's president.

He lashed out at the radical-Left Syriza government, accusing Alexis Tsipras, the prime minister, of failing to tell his people the "whole truth" about the terms on offer. "Playing off one democracy against 18 others is not an attitude worthy of the great Greek nation," he said.

Mr Juncker said angrily that he had "tried again and again" to stick up for the Greek people, but warned there was little more he could do. "A 'No' would mean that Greece had said 'No' to Europe," he said. "This isn't a game of liar's poker. There isn't one winner and another one who loses."

He said he felt betrayed by the "egotism, and tactical and populist games" of the Greek government, and urged its voters not to "commit suicide".