COLOMBO: Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has told Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that the issue of Indian fishermen intruding into Lankan waters should not be seen from a legal angle but from a humaintarian one.

Taking up the explosive issue at her luncheon meeting with Wickremesinghe here on Saturday, Swaraj said that the issue concerns the livelihood of people and will have to be approached in a manner that takes into account the livelihood and humanitarian needs of the fishermen of both India and Sri Lanka.

,External Affairs Ministry spokesman Syed Akbaruddin said that there is a fundamental difference between the Italian Marines case and the Indo-Lankan one. The former is a legal issue while the latter is a livelihood and humanitarian one, he said.

Swaraj's plea to Wickremesinghe on the fishermen's issue came in the wake of an interview the Lankan PM had given to Chennai's Thanthi TV in which he said that it is well within Lankan Navy's rights to shoot at Indian fishermen if they intrude into Lankan waters as Lankan law provides for shooting in self-defence. But Wickremesinghe also said that Lanka is willing to settle the fishing issue peacefully, through talks.

Akbaruddin also said that India wants the issue to be settled through talks between the fishermen of the two countries.

TNA Takes Up Fishermen's Issue

Meanwhile the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has broken its silence on the fishermen's issue and has taken up the cause of the North Lankan Tamil fishermen.

Speaking to newspersons after talks with the Indian External Affairs Minister, TNA leader R. Sampanthan said that he has handed over to the Indian Foreign Secretary a memorandum submitted by the North Lankan fishermen about the depredations of Indian trawlers intruding into Lankan waters.

Sampanthan said that while Lankan law sanctions shooting in self defense, the TNA wants the issue to be settled without resort to violence. Sampanthan also said that the North Lankan fishermen have sought a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Jaffna on March 14.