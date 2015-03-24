ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today hanged a prisoner convicted of killing a man, as the government continued to execute death row prisoners despite criticism by human rights organisations.

Nasrullah, convicted of murdering a man who allegedly killed his brother in southern Punjab's Muzaffargarh district in 1994, was sent to the gallows in Multan's Central Jail early this morning.

His appeals to the high court and supreme court were turned down and the President also rejected a request for clemency.

The Government on March 10 lifted a moratorium on death penalty in all cases where capital punishment has been handed down by a court, expanding an earlier decision to resume executions in terror-related cases following the Peshawar school massacre in December last year that killed more than 150 people, most of them children.

So far more than 50 condemned prisoners have been hanged which is just a small proportion of over 8,000 prisoners waiting for execution in different jails.