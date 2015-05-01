Home World

Bangladeshi Court Indicts 65 in 2012 Violence Case

A Bangladeshi court is all set to start trial of 65 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir in a case of violence.

Published: 01st May 2015

By IANS

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi court is all set to start trial of 65 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir in a case of violence, media reported on Thursday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Speedy Trial Tribunal Magistrate Mohammad Tareque Moinul Islam Bhuyian indicted the accused on Thursday, bdnews24.com reported.

The trial will start with the recording of statements of the witnesses on June 10, according to defence lawyer S.M. Kamal Uddin. Shibir is the student affiliate of Jamaat.

The accused, include Jamaat Nayeb-e-Amir Mujibur Rahman, Publicity Secretary Tasmeem Alam, former Member of Parliament from Khulna Mia Golam Parwar, former Shibir president Shasfiqul Islam Masud, Fakhruddin Manik and war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee, who has been sentenced to life term in jail.

On November 5, 2012 Jamaat, Shibir leaders and activists clashed with police at Dhaka's business hub Motijheel after taking out a procession demanding the release of their leaders arrested on war crimes charges.

They vandalised and torched a number of vehicles, including a police van and a bus. Motijheel police station assistant sub-inspector Belayet Hossain filed a case in connection with the incident.

