LONDON: Up to 1,000 Europeans are still missing in Nepal nearly a week after it was devastated by an earthquake.

The figure was revealed as the first of three military helicopters left the UK to help the rescue effort. Those missing are mostly believed to be around trekking routes popular with foreign visitors, said the European Union Ambassador to Nepal yesterday (Friday).

The Foreign Office has refused to say how many Britons remain unaccounted for after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, but France, Italy and Spain are missing 221 nationals between them. At least 12 EU nationals are also confirmed dead.

"We don't know where they are," said the ambassador, Rensje Teerink. Officials admitted it was hard to trace the missing because many backpackers do not register with their embassies in the country.

"It does not mean that they are buried. They could have left the country without telling anyone before the earthquake struck," said Ms Teerink.

Nepal's government said it had not been informed that such a high number of foreigners were missing.

"If that is the case, then why are the embassies not informing us? Why have they not contacted the Nepal government?" home ministry spokesman Laxmi Prasad Dhakal told Reuters.

An RAF Chinook left the Brize Norton air base on board an Antonov commercial freight aircraft.

Two more Chinooks will be sent out over the weekend to the stricken Himalayan country, where they will help ferry people and supplies so that humanitarian aid can be delivered to remote and isolated communities.

Hundreds of trekkers were left stranded on popular trekking routes north of Kathmandu.

Many have since been airlifted out, or have managed to make their own way to the country's capital, but friends and relatives are still using social media to search for news.

Most of the Britons unaccounted for earlier this week are believed to have now been found.

Matt Carapiet, 23, from Maidstone, Kent, is one of those still missing.

He was seen in Langtang village on the morning of the earthquake. His sister, Christina, said: "We want the government to realise that there are still British people out there, like Matt, stranded."

The confirmed death toll from last Saturday's disaster has risen to 6,250.