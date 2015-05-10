BERLIN: Police say they have found several people dead after shots were heard in a town in northern Switzerland. Police in Aargau canton (state) said residents heard shots in the town of Wuerenlingen late last night.

They alerted police, who found "several" dead people lying outside and in a house. All the dead were adults. Police today said that they are working to identify them and that the circumstances of and possible motive for the shooting remain unclear.