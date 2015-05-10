KATHMANDU: Six bodies, including that of a foreign national, have been recovered from Nepal's Rasuwa district, which was hit by several avalanches followed the April 25 quake, police said on Sunday.

"We recovered six dead bodies this morning from the area including a foreign national," Xinhua quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabin Pokharel as saying.

Pokharel said the identity of the foreign national was yet to be ascertained.

Langtang, a popular trekking and expedition destination in Rasuwa, is about 130 km north of the Kathmandu valley, close to the border with Tibet.

Earlier, some 300 people including trekkers and locals were rescued from the area after the quake.

"Frequent avalanches are creating obstruction for the search and rescue operation," the police officer added.

Altogether 128 bodies have been recovered from the area till date. The number of missing people from the area is still uncertain.

According to the police, 912 people had entered Langtang, the first Himalayan national park, since April 14.

The latest home ministry figure says 491 people have been confirmed dead in Rasuwa district in the April 25 temblor.