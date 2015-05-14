Blair warned that the two-state solution has a short window of opportunity that could close, maybe forever. (AP/File)

LONDON: Tony Blair privately acknowledged the failings of Britain's helicopters in Iraq after being warned by the Prince of Wales that troops were being put at risk because they lacked "necessary resources".

The revelation was disclosed in one of a series of secret letters sent by the Prince of Wales to ministers in which he championed the Armed Forces, farmers, organic school meals and alternative medicine.

Senior Tory MPs said that the letter, disclosed after a 10-year legal battle, revealed that the future King is a man "deeply committed and passionate about the interests of this country and its people".

Both defence chiefs and the families of those who died in Iraq praised his direct intervention with Tony Blair on the failings of the Army's Lynx helicopters, saying it was "entirely appropriate".

Mr Blair's response - acknowledging problems with the helicopters - go further than any of his public statements about their capability at the time.

Critics had suggested that the letters would show the Prince has exceeded his role and interfered politically.

Dominic Grieve, the former Attorney General, who attempted to block the release of the letters, told The Daily Telegraph: "There is nothing improper about the correspondence, it is quite the opposite. It is in the public interest that the Prince should be able to communicate with ministers. This is a constitutional monarchy."

The Prince of Wales issued a 12-page document defending his role. A spokesman said: "The Prince of Wales cares deeply about this country and tries to use his unique position to help others. The Prince of Wales is raising issues of public concern, and trying to find practical ways to address the issues."

The letters were only released under freedom of information after the Supreme Court overruled a ministerial veto by Mr Grieve. The legal battle cost the taxpayer more than pounds 400,000.

The most significant of the letters was sent by the Prince of Wales to Mr Blair, the then Labour prime minister, in September 2004 when he warned of the "poor performance of existing Lynx aircraft in high temperatures".

He said: "The aim of the Ministry of Defence and the Army's Air Corps to deploy this equipment globally is, however, being frustrated by the poor performance of the existing Lynx aircraft in high temperatures.

"Despite this, the procurement of a new aircraft to replace the Lynx is subject to further delays and uncertainty due to significant pressure on the Defence Budget.

"I fear this is just one more example where our Armed Forces are being asked to do an extremely challenging job (particularly in Iraq) without the necessary resources."

Earlier in 2004 the National Audit Office had issued a critical report warning that a shortage of sand filters meant just 24 Lynx aircraft were deployed in Iraq, rather than the mission requirement of at least 33.

It later emerged that their rotor blades struggled to cope with the heat, grounding half of the helicopters. In 2006 one of the aircraft was shot down over Iraq, killing five servicemen and women, after it failed to let off flares.

In his response Mr Blair said: "On the subject of the Lynx helicopter, the limitations of the existing platform, particularly in the extremely challenging environment within Iraq, are well recognised by the Ministry of Defence.

"Nevertheless, we do have four Lynx Mk9 helicopters [the newer model] from 1 Regiment Army Air Corps deployed alongside Chinook and Puma with the Joint Helicopter Force (Iraq) and, as necessary, through the Urgent Operational Requirement Process".

He added that the helicopters would be replaced over time to ensure that the Armed Forces have a "future fleet that is fully capable of deployment in all anticipated operational environments".

Mr Blair's comments to the Prince of Wales go significantly further than any of his public statements at the time. The fleet was not fully replaced until 2011 by a new model with more powerful engines.

John Hyde, the father of Lance Corporal Ben Hyde, who was killed in Iraq in June 2003, said he "entirely agreed" with the intervention by the Prince of Wales.

He said: "I think that's something that nobody can dispute. They didn't have what they should have had and it was quite a long time before everything caught up with what was needed."

Col Richard Kemp, a former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, said that as Colonel in Chief of the Army Air Corps, it was the Prince of Wales' duty to lobby government.

"In many cases senior officers don't want to rock the boat because they are worried about their careers, but Prince Charles doesn't have those fears.

"It's not just that he can do these things, it is his duty to do them."

The Prince of Wales also uses his letter to Mr Blair to raise the plight of farmers. He warns that cuts to subsidies for beef farmers could "change [the countryside] beyond all recognition", while urging Mr Blair to make the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) cut red tape. He said: "Suffice to say that any pressure which you can bring to bear on Defra... would be much appreciated. Vigilance is essential to help officials resist from returning to type."

The Prince of Wales also dismisses those who object to badger culls as "intellectually dishonest" for putting wild badgers above valuable cattle.

He wrote to both the Department of health and Mr Blair about herbal medicine, warning the prime minister against the implementation of EU directives that could have a "deleterious effect" on alternative treatments.

On the environment, he reserves particular concern for the Patagonian toothfish, which he says is vital for the survival of the "poor old albatross".

Michael Ellis, a Tory MP, said: "These letters show the Prince of Wales in an excellent light.

"Here is a man deeply committed and passionate about the interests of this country and its people.

"There has been a Republican agenda behind a lot of the push towards the release of these letters. I think that agenda has failed."