MELBOURNE: The search area for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 has been doubled to cover a larger area of the ocean floor, with investigators admitting that they don’t know where else to look after this.

The Australia Transportation Safety Bureau’s Joint Agency Coordination Centre (JACC) said that the search plan had been modified to include a 120,000 square kilometre area of the southern Indian Ocean, and added that teams had already started to scour the expanded area, reports news.com.au.

The statement quoted experts, as saying that the highest probability of finding the aircraft was within a 46,000 square mile search area.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, along with 239 passengers and crew went missing in March last year on a routine flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.