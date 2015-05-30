COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday appointed four MPs of his Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) as Ministers, filling the vacancies created by four others who had quit saying that they could not work with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his United National Party (UNP) in the coalition government.

The Ministers who quit were staunch supporters of Sirisena’s rival in the SLFP, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The new Ministers are: Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Chandrasiri Sooriyaarachchi, Hemal Gunasekara and Pandu Bandaranayake.

Abeywardena is a Cabinet Minister while Siyambalapitiya, Gunasekara and Bandaranayake are Sate Ministers. Chandrasiri Sooriyaarachchi has been given a Deputy Ministerial post.

On Wednesday, Sirisena categorically told his partymen that he will not name Rajapaksa as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the SLFP in the run up to the parliamentary elections to be held before September.

Sirisena hopes that Rajapaksa will not even seek a ticket to contest.

“Rajapaksa has already been President for two terms, and Prime Minister for one term. It is time others are given a chance,” Sirisena had said.