KARACHI: Karachi’s Swami Narayan Temple was illuminated and decorated with buntings to welcome Pakistan’s Hindu community for Diwali-related celebrations on Wednesday.

Around 400 Hindus gathered at the temple for the occasion.

Diwali, which falls in October or November, celebrates the return of King Rama to his northern Indian kingdom in Ayodhya after 14 years of self-exile and after his victory over the demon king of Lanka Ravana.

Legend has it millions of lamps were lit to celebrate King Rama’s return.

Diwali also honours Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi enters only those homes that are clean and well lit.

Ahead of the festival, houses are whitewashed, new clothes are stitched and sweets and dry- fruit gifted to relatives and friends. The bursting of fireworks is par for the course and forms an integral part of Diwali celebrations both in India and around the world.

Geeta, a Hindu homemaker based in Karachi, was quoted by a foreign news agency, as saying that she wished for friendly relations between Pakistan and India, and added that Diwali always brings a message of happiness to one and all.

Another Karachi resident Santosh Kumar was quoted, as saying that India and Pakistan should live in peace and promote communal harmony. (with inputs)