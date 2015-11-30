French drug trafficker Andre Cabau, right, talks with a Thai police officer during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. Cabau, 39, who was part of a notorious international network that authorities say copied tactics from Hollyw

BANGKOK: Officials say a French drug trafficker who was part of a notorious international network that copied tactics from Hollywood's "Fast and Furious" films has been arrested in Bangkok.

Thai and French police said today that Andre Cabau was arrested Friday on charges of having entered Thailand with a fake French passport.

French police attache Catherine Occhini described him as "a big fish." She said he will be deported to continue serving a seven-year sentence in France on drug trafficking charges.

Cabau was convicted in 2007 and released on early parole but fled to Thailand.

Thai police said in a statement that Cabau's network smuggled drugs from around Europe into France. It added that they "copied the famous movies "Fast and Furious," where they used high-speed cars to transport the drugs."