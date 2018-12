PTI By

RAMALLAH: 38 Indians missing in Iraq for several months are alive, according to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who, however, provided no evidence to back up the claim.

Abbas told President Pranab Mukherjee that the missing Indians are safe, according to an Indian spokesman who said that no supporting evidence was provided in support of that. There has been speculation that the Indians are being held in captivity by ISIS in the Mosul region of Iraq.