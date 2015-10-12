Injured Doctors Without Borders staff are seen after explosions near their hospital in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. Doctors Without Borders announced that the death toll from the bombing of the group's Kunduz hospital compo

KABUL: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Monday the organisation will not accept any funds or aid from the American government to rebuild its hospital that was bombed by the US in the Afghanistan's Kunduz city.

"MSF's longstanding policy is to not accept funding from any governments for its work in Afghanistan and other conflicts around the world. This policy allows us to work independently and without taking sides," the organisation said in a statement.

The Pentagon announced on October 10 that it has the authority to make payments for the reparation of the hospital, bombed by US military on October 3, under its emergency response programme. It resulted in the death of 22 people, including 12 MSF staff.

The US Department of Defense also expressed its intention of making "condolence payments" to "civilian non-combatants injured and the families of civilian non-combatants killed as a result of US military operations".

As for condolence money, MSF claimed it has "not received any details of the compensation announced by the Pentagon," but warned the compensation will not "pre-empt the result of present and future investigations."

MSF reiterated its call for an independent investigation, as it has questioned the impartiality of the probe launched by the Pentagon, which will publish its preliminary conclusions in a month.

The Pentagon admitted the hospital bombing was an error.

The hospital, the only one offering traumatology and surgery services in the entire region, was partially destroyed and is now non-operational.