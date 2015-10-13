TEL AVIV: Three new stabbings in Jerusalem spread fear among Israelis on Monday as a wave of violence in which at least 18 Jews have been attacked so far this month continued unabated.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, vowed that Israel would not bow to "knife terror", but conceded that a security drive to stop the violence was unable to prevent the latest attacks, which will heighten fears of a new Palestinian intifada.

Early yesterday, a Palestinian was shot dead after he attempted to stab an Israeli security officer near the Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City.

In the afternoon, a border policeman was injured in a stabbing by a female assailant, who was subsequently shot and hospitalised.

In the third attack, two Palestinian teenagers stabbed two Israelis in the east Jerusalem settlement of Pisgat Zeev, with one attacker - a 17-year-old - killed and the other, 13, shot and seriously wounded. The Jewish victims were a 13-year-old who was riding a bicycle and was critically wounded; and a 25-year-old who was seriously hurt, police said.

Speaking as a new session of parliament opened yesterday, Mr Netanyahu said: "We are operating against the attackers on all fronts."

Referring to past Palestinian uprisings, he said Israel had overcome previous bombing campaigns and "knife terror will not defeat us now".

Security forces have struggled to stop the stabbings, mostly committed by young Palestinians believed to be acting on their own. Palestinian youths have also defied their president, Mahmoud Abbas, by taking part in violent protests in annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Representatives of the Middle East Quartet who were due to go to Israel and the West Bank this week cancelled their visit, Israeli daily Haaretz reported, due to the tense security situation.

The latest stabbings follow a violent weekend. On Sunday morning, in the wake of the rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, the Israeli air force launched two strikes into the predominantly Arab coastal enclave. A pregnant Palestinian woman and her two-year-old child were killed in the attack, Palestinian media reported.

Following the incident, a 31-year-old Palestinian woman detonated gas cylinders in her car at a checkpoint near Jerusalem, injuring herself and an Israeli security officer.

Also on Sunday, a 13-year-old Palestinian was shot dead in the West Bank during clashes with the Israel Defence Forces. He was the 25th Palestinian to be killed, the Palestinian health ministry said, during the current round of violence.

Yesterday, a senior official of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement was arrested, after Mr Netanyahu vowed to get tough on the group which it blames, along with Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, for "wild and mendacious incitement".