UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday renewed for another year the mandate of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH), while maintaining its authorised troop strength at 2,370 military personnel and 2,601 police.

In a resolution adopted here, the 15-nation council decided to extend the mandate of MINUSTAH until October 15, 2016 and then to consider the possible withdrawal of MINUSTAH based on the security conditions on the ground, Xinhua reported.

It said the UN mission's "transition to a future United Nations presence beginning no sooner than October 15, 2016, to continue to assist the Government of Haiti to consolidate peace".

In this regard, the resolution requests UN secretary general to conduct a strategic assessment on Haiti and on this basis, to present to the council recommendations on the future presence and role of the UN in Haiti, in 90 days after the inauguration of the new president, and ideally after the formation of a new government.

While welcoming the holding of the first round of legislative elections in Haiti, the most powerful UN body urged Haiti's political actors to work without further delays to ensure the holding of free, fair and transparent legislative, partial senatorial, municipal, and local elections.

The UN mission has been working in Haiti since violence and upheaval broke out in the island country in 2004. Since the devastating earthquake of January 12, 2010 in Haiti, it has been engaged in the efforts to help Haitians with the country's reconstruction and recovery.

Last year, the Security Council cut MINUSTAH's military component from more than 5,000 personnel to 2,370, while keeping the police contingent unchanged at 2,601.