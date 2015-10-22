WASHINGTON D.C: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appealed to United States companies to investment more in Pakistan and also expressed desire for more access of US markets to the country.

According to The Washington Times, Sharif said that US is one of the most important trading partners of Pakistan during his speech at U.S. Chamber of Commerce

With Pakistan emerging as an attractive and prosperous market, Sharif added that his government will continue to support US companies investing in the country.

Even though US is the largest single export market for Pakistan, it is not ranked in the top five nations importing to the Pakistan market, the national daily reported.