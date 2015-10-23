OTTAWA: Canada's newly elected Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau seems to be a fan of 'Bhangra' as he is seen dancing to the catchy beats of a hit Bollywood song in an old video uploaded recently.

The video uploaded on Tuesday shows the 43-year-old Liberal leader wearing a white desi kurta-pyjama and dupatta dancing to the tunes of Hadippa — the breakout theme song from the 2009 Bollywood film "Dil Bole Hadippa", Huffington Post Canada reported today.

According to a party spokesperson, the footage of the Prime Minster doing the Punjabi dance was captured during an event organised by the India-Canada Association of Montreal in 2009.

Trudeau is the son of the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who swept to office in 1968 on a wave of support dubbed "Trudeaumania."

Trudeau served a total of four terms in the country's top office. His Liberal Party won a majority of Parliament's 338 seats in the elections held on Monday.

More recently, Harper's wife Laureen showed off her own bhangra dance moves at a Conservative campaign event last week, the daily reported.

The old bhangra video and Trudeau's youthfulness are attracting renewed interest in Canada after voters elected a majority Liberal government on Monday, unseating Harper's Conservative from nearly a decade in power.

Indian-Canadians make up over three per cent of Canada's population of about 35 million and have become a significant political force. There were eight lawmakers of Indian-origin in Canada in 2011.