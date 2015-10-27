COLOMBO: In what looks like a tit for tat response to the Indian navy’s taking into custody 29 Sri Lankan fishermen in Indian waters off Lakshadweep, the Lankan navy on Tuesday arrested 34 Tamil Nadu fishermen off Jaffna and Mannar.

Indian officials told Express that among the TN fishermen held are 10 men and two boats from Jagadapattinam, and 24 men and five boats from Rameswaram. They are in custody at Point Pedro and Mannar respectively.

Already, there are 87 TN fishermen in Lankan custody, whose release before Deepavali on November 10 is being discussed by the two countries, officials said. It is also learnt that the Lankan Minister of Fisheries, Mahinda Amaraweera, is to visit New Delhi for talks with the Central government. But dates for the visit are yet to be fixed.