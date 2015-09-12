Hungary's prime minister warned yesterday that people who enter the country illegally will be arrested from next week, as other European countries appeared to push back against the surge of refugees streaming across borders.

Viktor Orban denounced the behaviour of migrants and promised to enforce the country's tough new immigration laws.

He said Hungary faced a "rebellion" at the hands of new arrivals who have "failed to cooperate" and "seized" the country's railway stations.

The governments of Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic have joined Hungary in rejecting the European Commission's plan for 23 member states in the Schengen area to accept quotas of refugees.

Their stance illustrates the divide between Germany, which has declared its willingness to accept as many as 500,000 migrants every year, and other nations which want to close their borders and hold back the tide.

Mr Orban rejected criticism of his government's approach and warned of the risk of violent disorder. "Considering that we are facing a rebellion by illegal migrants, police have done their job in a remarkable way, without using force," he said. Of the migrants, he said: "They have seized railway stations, refused to give fingerprints, failed to cooperate, and are unwilling to go to places where they would get food, water, accommodation and medical care. They have rebelled against Hungarian legal order."

The prime minister said that new immigration laws, which take effect from Tuesday, would curb the flow of people crossing the frontier from Serbia.

The government is also building a barbed wire fence along Hungary's 100-mile frontier with Serbia. Meanwhile video footage showed a group of migrants being thrown bags of food at a Hungarian camp in the border town of Roszke, as Human Rights Watch alleged that people were being held like "cattle in pens".

The video, shot by Michaela Spritzendorfer, an Austrian who was delivering aid, shows people jostling and shouting as they try to catch the food.

"These people have gone through terrible things and we, as Europe, we keep them there in camps like animals," said Ms Spritzendorfer. It was the "responsibility of European politicians to open the borders now", she added.

The camp is intended to hold newly arrived migrants for a maximum of 36 hours. Set between the border fence and a motorway, it is surrounded by fences topped with razor wire. Inside are tents for around 1,000 people.

Austria shut a motorway linking Vienna and Hungary yesterday as a stream of migrants who had crossed the border set off for the Austrian capital on foot.

Meanwhile, Germany readied 4,000 troops for the expected influx.