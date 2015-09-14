COLOMBO: The UN report on human rights violations in Sri Lanka, especially during the final phase of the 2006-2009 Eelam War IV, has “findings of the most serious nature”, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, said in Geneva on Monday.

Speaking at the opening day of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session, Zeid said: “Six years ago, we were confronted with serious violations and loss of civilian life in the last months of Sri Lanka’s long civil war. This Council has been deeply engaged with the need for accountability, as a necessary step towards reconciliation in that country. On Wednesday, I will release the report of the comprehensive investigation that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) was mandated to conduct in March 2014, including my recommendations. Its findings are of the most serious nature.”

Zeid, however hoped that the new and more accommodative government in Lanka will address the issues stated in the report in a credible manner.

“I welcome the vision shown by President Sirisena since his election in January 2015, and the commitments made by the new Government under his leadership. But this Council owes it to Sri Lankans - and to its own credibility - to ensure an accountability process that produces results, decisively moves beyond the failures of the past, and brings the deep institutional changes needed to guarantee non-recurrence,” the UNHRC chief said.

On Sunday, the Lankan delegation comprising Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe and Eastern Province Governor Austin Fernando, met Prince Zeid and briefed him on the steps taken by the Maithripala Sirisena-Ranil Wickremesinghe government to promote ethnic reconciliation since it came to power in January.

A lawyer’s team from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), headed by M.A.Sumanthiran, is also in Geneva lobbying with the 47 UNHRC member countries for an internationally staffed and directed mechanism to monitor the proposed Lankan domestic probe into charges of war crimes. The TNA also wants an international judicial mechanism to try perpetrators of war crimes.

The TNA’s stand on the UN report will be announced after it is released on Wednesday. It will also have taken into account the Lankan Foreign Minister’s address to the council on Monday.