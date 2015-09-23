First my Son, Now my Entire Family has Lyme Disease, Says Phones Billionaire

The Daily Telegraph By

LONDON: The billionaire founder of Phones4U has revealed that his whole family has been struck down by the potentially debilitating Lyme disease.

Earlier this month John Caudwell told The Daily Telegraph of his 20-year-old son Rufus's long struggle with the disease, which started with "panic attacks, serious agoraphobia and a terror of sickness", before he was correctly diagnosed in February.

Mr Caudwell has now disclosed that he, his former wife, Kate McFarlane, and their two daughters, Rebekah, 35, and Rhiannon, 27, have all tested positive for Lyme disease as well.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can spread to humans through ticks, which are typically found in areas with deep vegetation where they have access to animals to feed on. They are particularly common in wooded areas and on heathland, but can also live in gardens and parks.

There are around 2,000 to 3,000 new cases of the disease reported in England and Wales every year.

Symptoms can include a distinctive bull's eye-shaped rash, but a third of sufferers will not get the rash, and other symptoms, such as tiredness, muscle pain and headaches, are more general, which makes diagnosis difficult.

Lyme disease is often curable using antibiotics, but chronic cases can be very difficult to treat and in very rare cases it has proved fatal.

Mr Caudwell, 62, described the disease as "a kind of alien microbe in Rufus's body, slowly but surely destroying his life". Rufus has been suffering from the disease for nine years, some of that time bedridden, and Mr Caudwell spoke of his distress that the rest of the family were infected.

"It's completely devastating. I have no idea how it's happened to my family," he told the Daily Mail.

"When I heard my son had Lyme disease, it was after nine years of his suffering - with no symptoms that were obviously Lyme disease. It mimics other illnesses."

Mr Caudwell now believes the disease "could be congenital or transmitted person to person" and fears his relations are not the only family suffering in the UK. He said: "I just saw these as a couple of private illnesses that we had to deal with. But then when more of the family got diagnosed, I started looking into it. It could be affecting millions in Britain, it could be an epidemic."

He and his family have suffered anxiety-related illnesses, thyroid problems and other health issues.

Mr Caudwell featured on the BBC programme Britain's Spending Secrets in August, showing Anne Robinson around his vast residence in Mayfair, during which he admitted the pounds 90 million property had not bought him happiness. But his estimated pounds 2?billion fortune has allowed him to pay for private treatment, which he acknowledges others cannot afford.

"The NHS isn't doing enough. A lot of sufferers are selling their worldly goods to have private treatment. My heart bleeds for them."