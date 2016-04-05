View of a sign outside the building where Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm offices are placed in Panama City on April 3, 2016. A massive leak -coming from Mossack Fonseca- of 11.5 million tax documents on Sunday exposed the secret offshore dealings o

REYKJAVIK: Iceland's prime minister today asked the president for permission to dissolve parliament as his government reeled from a political crisis over the so-called Panama Papers, but the president refused.

President Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, who cut short a visit to the US to return to Reykjavik earlier today to deal with the crisis, told a televised press conference he wanted to consult the government's junior coalition member before making a decision.