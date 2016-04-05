Iceland PM Asks Presisent to Dissolve Parliament, President Refuses
REYKJAVIK: Iceland's prime minister today asked the president for permission to dissolve parliament as his government reeled from a political crisis over the so-called Panama Papers, but the president refused.
President Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, who cut short a visit to the US to return to Reykjavik earlier today to deal with the crisis, told a televised press conference he wanted to consult the government's junior coalition member before making a decision.