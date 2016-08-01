Home World

Hot air balloon hit power lines before Texas crash

The hot air balloon that crashed in US\' Texas state hit power lines before the accident, federal investigators announced.

Published: 01st August 2016 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2016 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

APTOPIX Hot Air Ballo_Mukh
By IANS

HOUSTON: The hot air balloon that crashed in US' Texas state hit power lines before the accident, federal investigators announced.

There was evidence that part of the balloon hit the electrical lines before the deadly crash that killed all 16 people on board, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Sunday.

However, it was still unclear whether the fire broke out before or after the balloon struck the power lines, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There is evidence that some component of the balloon hit the wires -- not the tower," Robert Sumwalt from the NTSB said at a briefing.

He added that the massive red-white-and-blue balloon with a smiling-face image travelled nearly 13 km after taking off at around 7 a.m. on Saturday. A high-tension power line was hit at 7:42 a.m., followed by an emergency call minute later.

Sumwalt expressed the hope that investigators will be able to gather some information from the cell phones found among the wreckage. The response team said that the devices have been completely destroyed, but Sumwalt remained hopeful that the NTSB specialist team will be able to find some information.

The hot air balloon, a Kubicek-type manufactured in the Czech Republic, was operated by Heart of Texas Hot Air Balloons.

As of Sunday night, the investigators have not identified any victim, and dental records reportedly would have to be used to identify the victims.

The accident is the deadliest of its kind in the US history.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation.
Gunmen attack midwife training facility in eastern Afghanistan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to marry in Italy
Gallery
Artist T Rajendar, who was expelled from the DMK, came to meet M Karunanithi at his residence on Friday. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)
Politicians, film artists visit former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi 
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games in Jakarta while stressing that many in the squad will have to undergo confirmatory trials before their presence is secure. Among the lot, kee
Asian Games 2018: 10 Indian women athletes to watch out for