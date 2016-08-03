ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said the Kashmir issue is the main pillar of Islamabad's foreign policy.



Sharif, addressing the concluding session of the three-day conference of Pakistani envoys in Islamabad, stated that "desire of freedom is running in the blood of Kashmiris".



He urged the envoys to convey a message to the world that the Kashmir issue is not the internal matter of India.



Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan is today more connected with the world than before.



Envoys in attendance at the conference include High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, Ambassador to the US Jalil Abbas Jilani, Ambassador to China Masood Khalid, UN (New York) Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Ambassador to Austria Ayesha Riyaz, Ambassador to the European Union Naghmana Hashmi, Ambassador to Afghanistan Abrar Hussain, Ambassador to UN (Geneva) Tehmina Janjua and Ambassador to Russia Qazi Khalilullah.



The Envoys' Conference is a regular feature in which Pakistan's representatives in various regions brief the government on important developments in their respective areas of accreditation, and challenges and opportunities arising out of such developments.



Last year's Envoys' Conference had focussed on connectivity, and regional issues and developments.