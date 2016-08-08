Home World

Anti-Trump conservative launches US presidential bid

Conservative group Better For America, which opposes a Trump presidency, is backing McMullin\'s candidacy, according to ABC News.

Published: 08th August 2016 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2016 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

WASHINGTON: As if Hillary Clinton were not formidable enough of a rival, Donald Trump now faces competition from a new quarter -- largely unknown Republican dissident, Evan McMullin, who launched his White House bid Monday.

"It's never too late to do the right thing, and America deserves much better than either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton can offer us," McMullin, a little-known former CIA counterterrorism operative, said on his Facebook page.

The 40-year-old McMullin's entrance in the race highlights how the "Never Trump" movement is still actively seeking to upend Trump's candidacy less than three months before the election.

The Republican Party's official presidential nominee has endured a turbulent two weeks in which he suffered many self-inflicted wounds, with increasing numbers of Republicans expressing concerns about Trump's capacity to run the country or voicing outright support for rival Clinton.

"In a year where Americans have lost faith in the candidates of both major parties, it's time for a generation of new leadership to step up," McMullin said. "I humbly offer myself as a leader who can give millions of disaffected Americans a better choice for president."

McMullin's road will be extremely difficult. The deadlines to get on the ballots in several of the 50 US states has already past, he has zero national name recognition. Previous "Never Trump" efforts to install a counter-candidate to Trump never got off the ground.

A former House Republican aide, McMullin has been an occasional if fierce Trump critic on social media, calling him an "authoritarian" last month on Twitter.

Conservative group Better For America, which opposes a Trump presidency, is backing McMullin's candidacy, according to ABC News. But as a non-profit "social welfare" group it is not allowed to officially endorse a presidential bid.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation.
Gunmen attack midwife training facility in eastern Afghanistan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to marry in Italy
Gallery
Artist T Rajendar, who was expelled from the DMK, came to meet M Karunanithi at his residence on Friday. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)
Politicians, film artists visit former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi 
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games in Jakarta while stressing that many in the squad will have to undergo confirmatory trials before their presence is secure. Among the lot, kee
Asian Games 2018: 10 Indian women athletes to watch out for