BANGUI: Central African Republic's health minister says at least 16 people have died from cholera and there have been 66 recorded cases since the beginning of August.

Fernande Ndjengbot, Minister of Health, today said the government is mobilizing with organizations including the World Health Organization and UN Children's Agency to isolate the disease and provide clean water, medicine and aid to the communities.

He called on residents to report cases.

The ministry's emergency health report said it has spread across the Oubangui river to Congo's Libi area where 34 people have died and there are 387 suspected cases.

Cholera is a gastrointestinal disease, usually spread by contaminated water and food, and can cause severe diarrhea that in extreme cases can lead to fatal dehydration and kidney failure within hours.