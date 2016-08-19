BLOOMINGTON: Indiana University says the threat is no longer imminent after issuing a campus alert of a person with a handgun reported near its Bloomington campus.

The alert, issued early Friday on the school's website, called for those on campus to take shelter in the nearest available room and lock their door if possible. Those on campus were advised to stay in place until police or a campus administrator known to them gave the all clear.

Later, through its verified Twitter account, the university said the "threat is no longer imminent" and to resume normal routine but stay vigilant.