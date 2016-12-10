Western powers called Saturday for the resumption of talks between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime and the opposition in a bid to end a war that has cost more than 300,000 lives.

US Secretary of State John Kerry, who attended talks in Paris with the opposition, said the regime's "indiscriminate bombing" of Aleppo amounted to "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" and he called for Russia and Assad's other backers Iran to help end it.

With regime forces pursuing an onslaught on rebel-held areas of Aleppo assisted by Russian air power, the Western powers and Gulf states held discussions with opposition representative Riad Hijab.

Afterwards, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said: "We need to tie down the conditions for a genuine political transition, and negotiations must resume on a clear basis within the framework of the UN resolution 2254."

That resolution sets out a roadmap for ending the five-year-old Syria war.

Ayrault said the opposition offered to take part without conditions. But a diplomatic source said that the opposition required a political transition in Syria before it would agree to take part.

When the two sides staged fruitless talks in Geneva in April the subject of a transition was not even among the issues discussed.

Germany meanwhile urged the regime and its military backers to allow civilians to leave shattered Aleppo.

"We demand that the regime, but also Iran and Russia, let people leave the conflict zone," German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.