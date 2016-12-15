Home World

California to Uber: Stop self-driving car rides 

California regulators ordered Uber to stop its newly launched self-driving car service in San Francisco until it gets a state permit.

Published: 15th December 2016 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2016 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, an Uber driverless car waits in traffic during a test drive in San Francisco. Uber is bringing a small number of self-driving cars in San Francisco. | AP

By Associated Press

SAN FRACISCO: California regulators ordered Uber to stop its newly launched self-driving car service in San Francisco until it gets a state permit.

Uber started a public pilot program Wednesday morning, and hours later, the California Department of Motor Vehicles sent a letter warning legal action if the company didn't get the permit required for putting "autonomous vehicles" on public roads.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, DMV officials wrote that Uber "must cease" deploying the cars or face unspecified legal action.

Uber knew about the permit requirement but argued that its cars do not meet the state's definition of an "autonomous vehicle" because they require a person behind the wheel to monitor and intervene if needed.

___

3 a.m.

Uber says that passengers in San Francisco can now use its app to summon a ride in a car that can drive itself.

While Wednesday's launch may set the tech-steeped city abuzz, it could also antagonize California regulators, who require permits for testing self-driving prototypes in public.

Uber interprets the rules differently, arguing it doesn't need a permit because a human still needs to be behind the wheel, monitoring the technology and ready to seize control.

The move into Uber's hometown builds upon a public pilot program the company started in Pittsburgh in September.

In San Francisco, Uber is deploying a "handful" of Volvo luxury SUVs that have been tricked out with sensors so they can steer, accelerate and brake, even decide to change lanes.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp