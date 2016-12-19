BRUSSELS: The European Union has extended its sanctions against Russia for six more months to keep pressure on Moscow to respect the fragile peace agreement in Ukraine.

Monday's official decision came in the wake of last week's summit where leaders already endorsed the move. It means restrictive measures targeting Russia's financial, energy and defense sectors, as well as goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, remain in force until at least July 31.

The EU imposed sanctions against Russia in July 2014 over Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, and added to them after Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.