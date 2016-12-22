ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today said it will completely fix illegal movement from Afghanistan by 2020 by improving the border management system along the 2,400 km-long porous border it shares with the war-torn country.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said Pakistan will be in a position to control and monitor all traffic from Afghanistan through dedicated routes by 2020, as border management system was being put in place. "The border between Afghanistan and Pakistan stretches over more than 2,400 kilometres. We need to improve its management," he said at a press conference near the busy Torkham border crossing.

The Minister said the issue of peace between the two countries is inter-linked with the proper management of border. "Pakistan wants free movement and welcomes the Afghan people, but terrorist infiltration needs to be curbed," he said.

The Interior Minister also approved the establishment of NADRA Office at Torkham Gate, the crossing point on Pak-Afghan border at Landi Kotal Khyber Agency, for screening people entering and exiting Pakistan.

Khan also said that no terrorist networks were functional in Pakistan anymore, claiming that terrorists have either been killed or have fled the country due to the Zarb-e-Azb operation which was launched in June 2014.

"I can say with full authority that no terrorist network is working in Pakistan," the Minister claimed. He said militants were operating from Afghanistan and they cross the border illegally to carry out attacks in Pakistan and accused Afghanistan of not reciprocating Pakistan's efforts to stop militancy. Khan also announced deployment of additional troops of paramilitary Frontier Corps at places which militants could use to infiltrate. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan routinely accuse each other of providing sanctuaries to terrorists operating on their soil.