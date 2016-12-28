Home World

California teens rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys

The teens had anchored the 22-foot rented boat on the Atlantic side of Little Torch Key, which is some 30 miles north of Key West.

Published: 28th December 2016 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2016 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

LITTLE TORCH KEY: Three stranded teenage boys from California called 911 and calmly sat atop a capsized boat before being rescued from waters off the Florida Keys, authorities said Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff's spokeswoman Becky Herrin says Zack Sowder and Brent Shishido, both 18, and Jacob Sowder, 16 — all of Orange County, California — were perched on the overturned hull, their life jackets trapped under the 22-foot vessel, when help arrived Tuesday.

Marine Deputy James Hagar spotted the teens in waters about 2 ½ miles off the coast and brought them safely ashore in his patrol boat. A photo released by the sheriff's office showed the teens seated on a small section of the hull that still jutted above the waters.

"Fortunately they knew their rough location. They were lucky they had a cell signal," sheriff's officials wrote on their Facebook page.

Hagar had just taken his boat out of the water around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when he got the call about the stranded teenagers.

"He quickly put the boat back in the water," Herrin said in a statement.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigator David Bingham joined Hagar in the search for the boys. "They spent some time looking, but they found the three boys and loaded them on board the patrol boat, bringing them safely back to shore," Herrin said.

The teens had anchored the 22-foot rented boat on the Atlantic side of Little Torch Key, which is some 30 miles north of Key West.

Later Tuesday, Zack Sowder showed his sense of humor on social media.

"Make sure your bilge works before you run five miles offshore and realize it's too late," Zack Sowder tweeted Tuesday night, along with two photos from the scene. "Other than that great day on the water."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp