Turkey, Russia agree on Syria ceasefire plan, say sources

Terror organisations would be kept out of the scope of the ceasefire agreement, sources said, without elaborating on which insurgent groups would be considered so.

Published: 28th December 2016 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2016 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. | AP

By Associated Press

ANKARA: Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a ceasefire plan comprising the whole of Syria, and the two countries will work to ensure that it comes into effect on Wednesday midnight, Turkey's state-run news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Anadolu Agency, quoting unnamed sources, said the plan would be presented to all sides of the Syria conflict and aims for a ceasefire that would come into force "in all regions" where fighting between pro-government forces and opposition groups is taking place.

Terror organisations would be kept out of the scope of the ceasefire agreement, the agency said, without elaborating on which insurgent groups would be considered terror organisations.

It said a peace process in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana would go ahead under Russia and Turkey's leadership if the ceasefire holds. Anadolu said the two countries would act as "guarantors" of the peace process.

There was no immediate confirmation from Turkey's Foreign Ministry.

