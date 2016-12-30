President Putin says Russia will not expel US diplomats

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
FIFA leader Infantino wins SE Asia support for re-election
Punjab AAP MLA surrenders allowances after assembly adjourned within 11 minutes; says public money goes waste
Sachin Tendulkar to be at gallery for Hockey World Cup final
PM Narendra Modi to worship holy Ganga with seers of 13 Akhdas in Prayagraj
Will mobilise public opinion over next 1 year for Delhi's full statehood: Kejriwal
Kamal Nath should get same benefit of doubt as Modi: Tharoor