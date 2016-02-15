LONDON: An Indian-origin couple has been charged with slavery offences in the UK for holding a 28-year-old compatriot woman in domestic servitude at their home in the East Midlands region of the UK.

Minu Chopra, from Bamford, was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on February 11 and charged under the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 on suspicion of slavery, servitude and forced labour offences.

The 47-year-old has been remanded in custody by Manchester Magistrates' Court until next month.

Sanjeev Chopra, also 47, was arrested a few days later on February 13 and charged with the same offences and also remains in custody.

They are both accused of holding a person in servitude between 31 July last year up until their arrest.

They are also charged with intentionally arranging or facilitating entry into the UK of a person with a view to exploit them, and knowingly holding a person in slavery or servitude between 1 January 2011 and 31 July 2015.

The alleged victim, also believed to be of Indian-origin and being held in the Chopras' house against her will, has been taken into the care of social service agencies in the city, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

"Minu Chopra has been charged with holding a person in slavery or servitude between 31/07/2015 and 11/02/2016, intentionally arranging / facilitating entry into the UK of a person with a view to their exploitation and knowingly holding another person in slavery / servitude between 01/01/2011 and 30/07/2015," a GMP statement said.

"Sanjeev Chopra has been charged with holding a person in slavery or servitude between 31/07/2015 and 11/02/2016, intentionally arranging/facilitating entry into the UK of a person with a view to their exploitation and knowingly holding another person in slavery/servitude between 01/01/2011 and 30/07/2015, following his arrest on Saturday 13 February 2016," the statement added.