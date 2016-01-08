MANGUA: Police in Nicaragua say they have found 15 Bangladeshi migrants wandering lost on a highway after their smugglers abandoned them.

Police Commissioner Leonidas Roque said the migrants were being taken from Costa Rica to Honduras. That route takes them across Nicaragua on their way to the United States.

Roque told local media today that the migrants were found "disoriented" about 12 miles (20 kms) south of Managua. The migrants said the smugglers had robbed them. They said they had walked for three days from the Costa Rican border.

They had paid the smuggler between USD 100 and USD 500 for the trip across Nicaragua.

One of the men said they had left Bangladesh because of political problems. They were taken to an immigration holding center.