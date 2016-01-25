Cassandra Harris from UK, ordered for a Zinger tower meal for 6 pounds and an extra piece of chicken from the fast food restaurant, KFC.

What awaited her inside the fried crust was not white chicken meat but raw giblets. The 22-year-old pharmacist thought it might be brain or lung. Speaking to Northampton Chronicle, she said, “It looked disgusting and pink, I didn’t want to touch it….I first thought that it may have been brain or lung, it certainly wasn’t chicken. My burger had a hair in it as well.”

“I certainly won’t be going back and probably won’t eat KFC again,” she added.

An official statement from KFC to the New Indian Express said, “As you know this has happened in UK and not in India. At KFC we serve real chicken, which is freshly prepared in the restaurant. In this rare incident in the UK, a giblet which is a natural part of the chicken, was accidentally left behind. Our chicken is prepared following rigorous cooking standards which makes it totally safe for consumption.”

The incident took place on January 13 at KFC’s Wellingborough, Northants branch.