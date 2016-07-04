COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan Central Bank will give the government independent advice but discreetly, says its new Governor, Dr.Indrajit Coomaraswamy.

Outlining his scheme for the Central Bank under his stewardship here on Monday, Coomaraswamy said that although sovereignty lies with the elected government, the country’s Monetary Law gives the Central Bank certain duties which it has to perform independently to ensure macro-economic stability on which every aspect of life depends.

Ever since independence in 1948, politics has trumped economics in Sri Lanka, he pointed out. Political interventions have created artificial economic conditions which have only destabilized the economy. This trend will have to be reversed. The Central Bank will have to provide the framework for the economy for the short term and the long term, based on independent assessment and sound technique.

It will be the job of the Central Bank to convince politicians that “good economics is good politics,” Coomaraswamy said.

Suggesting that he has the backing of President Maithripala Sirisena, the Governor said that the President had asked him to act independently without being afraid of anyone. At his meeting with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the latter had laid out his economic plan for the country and in that there was a big role for the Central Bank, Coomaraswamy said.

He told the bank staff that he alone cannot bring about the changes needed and called for team work and a system of decision making based on a free exchange of ideas.