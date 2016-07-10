Police shut down the street in front of Dallas Police headquarters in an apparent lockdown Saturday, July 9, 2016, as part of heightened security measures after a gunman launched an attack at a Thursday night rally that left several officers dead. (AP

DALLAS: Dallas police headquarters were on lockdown after receiving a threat against officers, police said two days after a gunman killed five officers in the Texas city.

"The Dallas Police Department received an anonymous threat against law enforcement across the city and has taken precautionary measures," to heighten security, Dallas police said in an emailed statement to media yesterday.

SWAT officers were deployed at the main building, local media reported. The sight of a masked man caused police to go on heightened alert, the Dallas Morning News reported. "A man wearing a black mask was spotted in a parking garage behind the headquarters," the paper said. Officers were reported to be searching the police parking lot.