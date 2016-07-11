In this file photo dated Sept. 28, 2015, Angela Eagle during a Labour Party event in London. Former shadow business secretary Eagle announced Saturday July 9, 2016, she will launch a bid to oust party leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying she would set out her "v

Angela Eagle will be joined by Hilary Benn as she today launches a leadership challenge against Jeremy Corbyn and warns the party it cannot win a general election while he is in power.

Ms Eagle, the former shadow business secretary, said yesterday that Labour risked being reduced to a party of "protest" under Mr Corbyn's leadership and must gain power if it is to make a difference. The support of Mr Benn, the former shadow foreign secretary, will prove a significant boost for Ms Eagle as he triggered the mass resignation of nearly all of Mr Corbyn's shadow cabinet last month.

The Labour leader now faces a fight to remain in post after it emerged that the National Executive Committee, the party's ruling body, could block him from standing without the support of 51 MPs. Mr Corbyn yesterday suggested that he is prepared to sue if his name does not appear on the ballot paper for the Labour leadership election. He secured the support of just 40 MPs when a vote of no confidence in his leadership was tabled earlier this month.

Ms Eagle put further pressure on Mr Corbyn by warning that "anyone who aspires to lead who cannot get 51 members is not going to be able to do the job properly".

It comes after Mr Corbyn yesterday suggested that winning a general election was not as important as "changing the way politics is done in this country" and "exciting" people with the idea of an inclusive and equal society.

Jon Lansman, a friend of Mr Corbyn and the founder of the Momentum group, said that winning general elections was a "small" issue that "matters to political elites".

His intervention prompted a furious response from Mr Benn, who said that "winning" enabled Labour to create the NHS, write off debt in poor countries and introduce civil partnerships.

Ms Eagle told BBC One's Sunday Politics: "My parents - my mum a seamstress, my dad a printer - were prevented from fulfilling their opportunities.

"Because we had Labour governments I was able to fulfil mine."