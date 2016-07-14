An intelligence report has revealed that most wanted terrorist and founder of LeT Hafiz Saeed is planning to attack two unspecified hotels | File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO: Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed’s account 'HafizSaeedLive' has been suspended by online social networking service Twitter for posting about the ongoing protests in Kashmir valley and the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani frequently.

His twitter handle suspension comes in wake of the recent speech at a meet in Lahore on Tuesday, where he said that the ongoing protests on the Indian side of Kashmir would be intensified and warned that the deaths in the region would not be in vain.

Saeed said, “This time the people in Kashmir are on streets. This protest has become a mass movement. All groups in Kashmir have united. All the wings of the Hurriyat have become one. The Muttahida Jihad Council and all other groups have come on to the same platform. Those who have died in Kashmir, their deaths will not be in vain.”

As per latest reports, 37 people have been killed and several others injured, with both people and security forces turning hostile in protest-related violence in the Kashmir Valley, after Kashmiris took to the streets to condemn the killing of Wani.

He had also asserted that the people in Pakistan should support Kashmiris.

“We Pakistani should support our Kashmiri brothers. Their sweat, blood is our sweat and blood. Their way of thinking is also our way of thinking,” he said.

“We in Pakistan will intensify the movement which is taking place in Kashmir. When Pakistan join hands in this movement with Kashmir then Kashmir will become part of Pakistan,” he added.