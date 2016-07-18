A Superman figure and flowers are left at the entrance to the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Several officers were rushed to the hospital after the Sunday attack. (AP)

BATON ROUGE: Col. Mike Edmonson of the Louisiana State Police gave a timeline of the events related to the shooting death of three Baton Rouge law enforcement officials Sunday:

— 8:40 a.m. Baton Rouge police department officers at a convenience store observed the individual. He was wearing all black standing behind a beauty supply store holding a rifle.

— 8:42 a.m. reports received of shots fired.

— 8:44 a.m. reports received of officers down on the scene.

— 8:45 a.m. reports received of more shots being fired.

— 8:46 a.m. reports received of the suspect, again wearing all black and standing near a car wash located right next to the convenience store.

— 8:48 a.m. emergency EMS units starting arriving at the scene.